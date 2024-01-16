Huawei MateBook D 16: A Powerful Premium Laptop for Professionals

The new Huawei MateBook D 16 is a powerful premium laptop built for professionals. Huawei provided us with the top-spec model to review before its release, and I spent several days putting it through its paces. This flagship model is headlined by its 5.40Ghz, 14-core Intel i9 13900H processor capable of super-intensive workloads. Huawei combined this with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a high-speed 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD.

This hardware is packed into a Mystic Silver-coloured 16-inch metal chassis that creates an excellent first impression with a reassuringly sturdy feel when first handling the laptop.This was my first time using a computer with an Intel i9 processor, so I was excited to see what it had to offer. After setting up the MateBook D 16 and installing my everyday work apps and several games, I ran a Passmark test to put it through its paces.Scoring in the 99th percentile for Disk Mark, thanks to its NVMe PCIe SSD, and in the 93rd percentile for CPU Mark, thanks to its Intel i9 processor, it is clear this laptop is an absolute powerhous





HUAWEI MateBook D 16: The Ultimate All-in-One Notebook for the Mobile OfficeHUAWEI MateBook D 16 is designed to be the most personalised office companion for the working professional, offering lightweight portability and smart features. It packs power into a slim, lightweight device, allowing users to work on tasks anywhere and on the go.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is designed to be the most personalised office companion for the working professional, offering lightweight portability and smart features. It packs power into a slim, lightweight device, allowing users to work on tasks anywhere and on the go.

