HUAWEI MateBook D 16: The Ultimate All-in-One Laptop for the Mobile Office

Over the past few years, the fast-evolving work culture has brought us from the conventional cubicle to the hybrid working format where we often shuffle from the traditional office to the home office and back, and everywhere in between. It’s a lifestyle requiring fewer devices and greater convenience – it requires an all-in-one laptop.Enter the new HUAWEI MateBook D 16, designed to be the most personalised office companion for the working professional.

With HUAWEI’s new vision for the “Mobile Office”, the company has optimised the laptop to become an all-in-one companion, not just a laptop. From its lightweight portability to smart features, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 has been created to pre-empt a user’s every need.The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 packs as much power as possible into a slim, lightweight device – giving users the performance and portability to work on tasks anywhere and on the go.The new device inherits the MateBook family’s HUAWEI FullView Display design, with a 4.6mm ultra-narrow bezel, resulting in a high screen-to-body ratio of 90





Huawei's ICT Talent Job Fair Provides Employment Opportunities for Graduates40 skilled young graduates who’ve taken part in Huawei’s ICT Academy had the opportunity to put themselves forward to prospective employers at Huawei’s annual ICT Talent Job Fair. The fair aims to nurture ICT talent and empower women in technology by promoting local Huawei-certified graduates to Huawei partners and offering them employment opportunities.

Huawei's Array of Gadgets for the Tech EnthusiastDiscover Huawei's range of sophisticated and high-performance gadgets that seamlessly integrate into your everyday life. The HUAWEI MateBook D15, with its powerful processor and stunning display, is perfect for professionals on the move. Experience the convenience of the Super Device Smart Office feature for seamless integration with your smartphone.

Enhance Your Digital Experience with HUAWEI's Tech ProductsHUAWEI offers a range of tech products for enhancing the digital experience. The HUAWEI MateBook D15, with its 11th gen Intel Core processor and FullView display, is ideal for professionals on the move.

Transform Your Bedroom with These Lighting IdeasDiscover some bedroom light ideas to create a mood-boosting and personalized ambience in your room.

