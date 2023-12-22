Eskom's Emissions Performance Declines, Risking Shutdown of Power Stations

Eskom’s emissions performance has continued its sharp decline, risking the possible shutdown of three major power stations. Eskom has reported that its emissions performance has worsened significantly in the past year. The company revealed in the utility’s interim for the six months to the end of September 2023 that it produced 0.92kg of particulate matter per MWh of electricity, double the level seen in the previous year.

Eskom has attributed much of the blame to Kendal, Kriel, and Matla power stations, responsible for nearly half of the company’s total particulate matter emissions. Eskom stated that its “relative particulate emissions performance has continued to deteriorate and is significantly worse than the target.”14 units across Eskom’s fleet were operating in non-compliance with average monthly emissions limits – placing 8,588 MW at risk of being shut down Eskom has stated that it is still in discussions with the National Environmental Consultative and Advisory Forum regarding appeals for their Minimum Emissions Standard





