Eskom Reports Disappointing Interim Results

Eskom, the South African power utility, has released its interim results for the first half of the year. The company reported a net profit of R1.6 billion, down from R3.8 billion in the previous year. However, Eskom is expecting to make a loss of around R24 billion by the end of the year. The interim CFO, Martin Buys, expressed disappointment with the results.





Dan Marokane appointed as new CEO of EskomDan Marokane, who was previously forced out of Eskom, has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. His appointment comes after a plot conceived by the Guptas and ex-president Jacob Zuma. Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan praised Marokane's abilities and ethical grounding.

Stefanutti Stocks' claim against Eskom for Kusile project increases by R474mThe value of Stefanutti Stocks’s claim against Eskom related to the Kusile building project awarded to the JSE-listed construction group in a joint venture with Basil Read has increased by R474 million to R1.614 billion. ‘Claim 5’ covers the period up to 31 December 2019 while ‘Claim 6’ covers events and circumstances which occurred after December 2019 that allegedly gave rise to the entitlement for an extension of time plus costs.

Eskom Announces Stage 3 Load Shedding Until Further NoticeEskom announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented every evening until further notice due to the imminent forced shutdown of two generating units. Stage 2 will be implemented from 09:00 until 16:00, while Stage 3 will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00. Unplanned outages were currently at 16 264MW while 6 606MW was out for planned maintenance. About 3 700 of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Tuesday evening.

Former Eskom executive acquitted of corruption chargesThe Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court struck the state capture case against former Eskom chief executive Koko & his seven co-accused off the roll after they claimed they had been prejudiced by excessive delays on the part of the prosecution.

Eskom Announces Continuation of Stage 3 Load SheddingEskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday morning. The power utility aims to replenish emergency reserves and stabilize its nuclear power station.

Government complicit in Eskom corruption, says retired police brigadierA retired police brigadier, who served as the liaison point on intelligence operations, accuses the government of being complicit in rampant corruption at Eskom. He highlights the involvement of the police and organised crime syndicates in the government sector. The brigadier questions the national police commissioner's handling of corruption and emphasizes that state capture is still a present issue.

