Dan Marokane appointed as new CEO of Eskom

Dan Marokane, acting CEO of sugar producer Tongaat-Hulett and previously head of group capital at Eskom, is Eskom's new CEO. Marokane was forced out of Eskom in a plot conceived by the Guptas and ex-president Jacob Zuma. On Friday afternoon, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said Marokane would join Eskom no later than 31 March 2024. The final date will be announced once he has concluded the handover process with Tongaat-Hulett, where his currently acting CEO.

"Mr Marokane thrives on challenges, has the drive to energetically tackle the challenges confronting Eskom and is also ethically grounded," said Gordhan. Marokane was previously head of group capital at Eskom. He was forced out of the utility in 2015 in what the State Capture Inquiry found to be a plot conceived by the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma. The Zondo report found that Marokane's suspension was a"crucial step to pave the way for the capture of Eskom by the Guptas





Fin24 » / 🏆 21. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government complicit in Eskom corruption, says retired police brigadierA retired police brigadier, who served as the liaison point on intelligence operations, accuses the government of being complicit in rampant corruption at Eskom. He highlights the involvement of the police and organised crime syndicates in the government sector. The brigadier questions the national police commissioner's handling of corruption and emphasizes that state capture is still a present issue.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Load Shedding Started In 1997, No One Currently At Eskom To BlameA brawl at the clubhouse of a plush Pretoria estate at the weekend ended in the alleged shooting of an employee, with a homeowner in court facing charges of attempted murder and assault. The National Council of Provinces passed the Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards protecting people against hate crimes and hate speech. While Anni Dewani’s life tragically ended 13 years ago, the man allegedly behind her murder – Shrien Dewani – lives in the lap of luxury

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Eskom technicians attacked in Mbombela, utility withdraws servicesWhile a section of the community remains without power, due to illegal connections, the power utility will not return until it’s safe for its employees to do so.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Stefanutti Stocks' claim against Eskom for Kusile project increases by R474mThe value of Stefanutti Stocks’s claim against Eskom related to the Kusile building project awarded to the JSE-listed construction group in a joint venture with Basil Read has increased by R474 million to R1.614 billion. ‘Claim 5’ covers the period up to 31 December 2019 while ‘Claim 6’ covers events and circumstances which occurred after December 2019 that allegedly gave rise to the entitlement for an extension of time plus costs.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Eskom Announces Continuation of Stage 3 Load SheddingEskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday morning. The power utility aims to replenish emergency reserves and stabilize its nuclear power station.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Former Eskom executive acquitted of corruption chargesThe Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court struck the state capture case against former Eskom chief executive Koko & his seven co-accused off the roll after they claimed they had been prejudiced by excessive delays on the part of the prosecution.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »