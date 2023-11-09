Government complicit in Eskom corruption, says retired police brigadier

The government is undoubtedly complicit in rampant corruption at Eskom, a retired police brigadier, who served as the liaison point on intelligence operations initiated by “There is direct police involvement,” Jaap Burger told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). “Don’t underestimate the amount of support and contamination that there is in the government sector from the organised crime syndicates. You will be amazed, okay,” he said.

“It is not merely a position of arrogance. It is a position of, ‘We know what is going on and how contaminated we are.’” Burger said one should ask how the national police commissioner was dealing with lapses in stemming the corruption that De Ruyter suggested cost the company, at a conservative estimate, R1 billion a month. “Because that is where policy direction should be coming from, if there is a failure on the operational level to deal with it,” Burger said. Responding to questions from MPs, he said it would be a mistake to believe that state capture belonged to the past.“It is not. It is no

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Eskom load shedding schedule – WEDNESDAY Eskom has implemented load shedding Stage 2 due to improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: City of Cape Town load shedding schedule Eskom has implemented load shedding Stage 2 due to improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Eskom report admits to significant failingsBy its own admission, in the last year Eskom has failed more than ever before to carry out its basic contract.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Eskom board adopted tough-love approach for turnaround, says chairpersonMteto Nyati said in Parliament that though he knew he took on an unpopular job, he believes the utility’s progress over the last year would propel it to even greater success.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: 'Failure to deal with corruption at Eskom contributes to power cuts' - SABC NewsMalekutu Motubatse accused authorities of failing to take action against managers.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: ‘Ghost’ Eskom electricity voucher syndicate nailedAn illegal electricity voucher operation has been nailed in South Africa, with the NPA freezing R29 million in assets from the accused.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »