Government complicit in Eskom corruption, says retired police brigadier

The government is undoubtedly complicit in rampant corruption at Eskom, a retired police brigadier, who served as the liaison point on intelligence operations initiated by “There is direct police involvement,” Jaap Burger told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). “Don’t underestimate the amount of support and contamination that there is in the government sector from the organised crime syndicates. You will be amazed, okay,” he said.
“It is not merely a position of arrogance. It is a position of, ‘We know what is going on and how contaminated we are.’” Burger said one should ask how the national police commissioner was dealing with lapses in stemming the corruption that De Ruyter suggested cost the company, at a conservative estimate, R1 billion a month. “Because that is where policy direction should be coming from, if there is a failure on the operational level to deal with it,” Burger said. Responding to questions from MPs, he said it would be a mistake to believe that state capture belonged to the past.“It is not. It is no
South Africa Headlines
