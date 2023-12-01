Stefanutti Stocks' claim against Eskom for Kusile project increases by R474m

The value of Stefanutti Stocks’s claim against Eskom related to the Kusile building project awarded to the JSE-listed construction group in a joint venture with Basil Read has increased by R474 million to R1.614 billion. ‘Claim 5’ covers the period up to 31 December 2019 while ‘Claim 6’ covers events and circumstances which occurred after December 2019 that allegedly gave rise to the entitlement for an extension of time plus costs.

Stefanutti Stocks secures R110m from Eskom for disputed work at Kusile. Stefanutti Stocks confident R1.14bn claim for Kusile project ‘accurate’. Basil Read, which is in business rescue, sold its 50% stake in the Stefanutti Stocks Basil Read JV effective 1 September 2017





