Eskom Announces Continuation of Stage 3 Load Shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday morning. The power utility aims to replenish emergency reserves and stabilize its nuclear power station.

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday morning. "In order to replenish emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday," the utility said on Sunday morning. Eskom said on Saturday that unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town was back online after almost a year.

Once unit 1 is considered stable, unit 2 will be taken offline to have its steam generators replaced.Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Saturday. Thereafter, load shedding will vary between Stages 1 and 2 over the weekend, Eskom said on Thursday. The shortage of generation capacity requires the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Saturday, the power utility said in a statement. Thereafter, the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 05:00 until 05:00 on Sunday, followed by Stage 1 load shedding until 16:00 on Sunda

