Eskom Announces Continuation of Stage 3 Load Shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday morning. "In order to replenish emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday," the utility said on Sunday morning. Eskom said on Saturday that unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town was back online after almost a year.

Once unit 1 is considered stable, unit 2 will be taken offline to have its steam generators replaced.Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Saturday. Thereafter, load shedding will vary between Stages 1 and 2 over the weekend, Eskom said on Thursday. The shortage of generation capacity requires the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Saturday, the power utility said in a statement. Thereafter, the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 05:00 until 05:00 on Sunday, followed by Stage 1 load shedding until 16:00 on Sunda





🏆73. News24 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Ramokgopa to provide load shedding updateEskom ramped up load shedding from stage 5 to stage 6 on Monday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Eskom announces stage 6 power cuts until further noticeSouth Africa is back to continuous stage 6 power cuts until further notice.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: Eskom pushes load shedding to stage 2 until MondayElectricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa reported a slight improvement in the national grid following a week of severe load shedding

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: ESKOM UPDATES | Stage 4 load shedding to be implemented until Monday morning | BusinessAll the latest news and analysis on load shedding, power and the national grid.

Source: News24 | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Stage 3 load shedding to continue until Monday morning: EskomEskom says stage three load shedding will continue until five tomorrow morning. Stage three resumed at four this afternoon.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Eskom announces all-day stage 6 load shedding until further noticeEskom has pushed load shedding to stage 6 until further notice.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »