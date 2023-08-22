Eskom Announces Stage 3 Load Shedding Until Further Notice

Eskom announced on Tuesday morning that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented every evening until further notice. This was due to"the imminent forced shutdown of two generating units this morning", according to the power utility. Stage 2 will be implemented from 09:00 until 16:00, while Stage 3 will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00. "This pattern of implementing Stage 2 load shedding in the morning and Stage 3 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until further notice.

Eskom will monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur." Power utility Eskom said on Sunday afternoon that Stage 3 will drop to Stage 2 at 05:00 on Monday morning, with Stage 3 set to resume at 16:00.Unplanned outages were currently at 16 264MW while 6 606MW was out for planned maintenance. About 3 700 of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Tuesday evening.Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday mornin





