Eskom's Coal-Fired Power Plants Emit Pollutants at 42 Times the Intensity of China

Coal-fired power plants operated by Eskom are emitting pollutants that primarily cause respiratory diseases such as asthma at almost 42 times the intensity of those in China. Eskom last week said in the six months through September particulate matter emissions deteriorated to 0.92 kilograms per megawatt hour sent out, the highest since 1992, according to the utility. That compares with an average of 0.022 kilograms for Chinese power plants, according to government figures.

China is the world’s biggest producer of power from coal. The rising emissions, which more than doubled in intensity from last year, are another sign of Eskom’s deteriorating performance. The indebted company is battling to keep its aging plants running after years of inadequate maintenance and investment amid a slew of corruption scandals. The result has been almost daily power cuts that are holding back South Africa’s economic growth and it’s also slowing the repairs needed to curb pollutio





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman FiredOpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who had played a significant role in the company's success, was unexpectedly fired and replaced by the chief technology officer.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

PwC Report: South Africa Should Consider Gas-to-Power as an Alternative to CoalA report by accounting firm PwC released this week has said that renewable energy alone cannot sustain South Africa’s energy needs, and that the country should consider gas-to-power as an alternative to coal to complement the increase of renewables.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Eskom Announces Continuation of Stage 3 Load SheddingEskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until Monday morning. The power utility aims to replenish emergency reserves and stabilize its nuclear power station.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Sasol's Alignment with Paris Agreement Goals Requires Phasing Out CoalSasol, a South African petrochemical giant, needs to halve its coal feedstock by the mid-2030s and phase it out completely by the late 2040s to align with the Paris Agreement goals, according to a report. This poses a challenge for South Africa as it balances its investment in Sasol and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Sasol has been a major sponsor of the national team, with its logo featured on jerseys, reflecting its economic importance in the country.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Eskom Announces Stage 3 Load Shedding Until Further NoticeEskom announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented every evening until further notice due to the imminent forced shutdown of two generating units. Stage 2 will be implemented from 09:00 until 16:00, while Stage 3 will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00. Unplanned outages were currently at 16 264MW while 6 606MW was out for planned maintenance. About 3 700 of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Tuesday evening.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Former Eskom executive acquitted of corruption chargesThe Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court struck the state capture case against former Eskom chief executive Koko & his seven co-accused off the roll after they claimed they had been prejudiced by excessive delays on the part of the prosecution.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »