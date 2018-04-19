Electric Cars in South Africa Show Comparable Carbon Emissions to Petrol or Diesel Equivalents

Electric cars available in South Africa with comparable petrol or diesel equivalents generally have similar or lower carbon emissions, a recent MyBroadband comparison has shown. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is seen as one of the key parts of the world’s reduction in carbon emissions to combat climate change.EVs don’t have any tailpipe emissions, but the big problem in South Africa is that most of our electricity comes from coal, which produces many harmful emissions.

In a 2021 comparison, MyBroadband found that electricity used to power the compact BMW i3, one of the most popular EVs at the time, required more emissions than a diesel-powered BMW 1-series produced per kilometre of travel. We opted for the BMW 1-series because it was the most comparable to the i3 in terms of size and price at the time.However, in the past two years, numerous new electric cars have rolled out locally, including several with the same design and platform. Among them are the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX3, which are electrified versions of the XC40 and X





mybroadband » / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: Tanzania-South Africa - Deep Ties Evoke Africa's Sacrifices for FreedomAnalysis - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently paid a state visit to South Africa aimed at strengthening bilateral political and trade relations. As the South African presidency noted, ties between the two nations date back to Tanzania's solidarity with the anti-apartheid struggle.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Fossil Snake Traces - Another World-First Find On South Africa's Cape South Coastitemprop=description content=Analysis - Snakes are familiar, distinctive - and often feared - reptiles. And they've been around for a long time: body fossils found in the UK, Portugal and the US stretch all the way back to the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Minister Issues Notice to Place University of South Africa Under Administration - South Afric...itemprop=description content=

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Electric car charging vs petrol prices in South Africa and 49 other countriesProvided you primarily use home charging to top up an electric car, its running costs will be substantially cheaper than a petrol equivalent, a new analysis shows.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Petrol vs electric cars – how South Africa compares to the rest of the worldSouth Africans can save a substantial amount on transport-related costs when switching to an electric vehicle.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Electric vs petrol vs diesel vehicles in South Africa: cost per kilometreSouth Africa is behind the curve when it comes to electric vehicle adoption, however, as the shift to mainstream electric vehicle acceptance edges closer, more motorists are weighing up the pros and cons of electric versus petrol and diesel. Costs £12 to fully charge my Polestar 2 vs £75 for my previous petrol car. No brainer and 450km range more than covers most trips.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »