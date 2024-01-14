Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day with no end in sight

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 100th day on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "no one will stop us" from destroying the militant group. The conflict has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with more than 23,000 people reported killed in Gaza and much of the besieged Palestinian territory reduced to rubble, as fears grow that fighting could engulf the wider region.

Fresh strikes hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen on Saturday after the rebels warned of more attacks in support of Gaza on what they deem Israeli-linked Red Sea shipping. The US Central Command said its forces hit a Huthi radar site, a day after the first strikes by US and British forces on rebel sites in Yemen. The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack from the Gaza Strip that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figure





Israel accuses South Africa of vilifying its right to self-defence at ICJIsrael has defended itself against South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ, accusing Pretoria of vilifying its right to self-defence against Hamas militants. Dr Tal Becker, a legal expert of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made fiery opening remarks at the ICJ, accusing South Africa of blaming Israel for the killings of its citizens by Hamas and delegitimising Israel's existence.

South Africa accuses Israel of violating Genocide Convention in GazaThe International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings on 11-12 January at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, in a case brought by South Africa against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Both Israel and South Africa have ratified the genocide convention.

Israeli Forces Battle Hamas in Pursuit of Control in GazaIsrael battles Hamas militants in pursuit of full control of northern Gaza. Thick smoke hangs over Jabalia as residents report aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks. Hamas claims to have destroyed five Israeli tanks. Israel's forces prepare to expand the ground offensive to other areas in the Strip.

Radio in South Africa Celebrates 100th Anniversary18 December 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of radio in South Africa. The first experimental broadcast took place in Johannesburg in 1923. Radio broadcasting began under the South African Railways and later merged into the African Broadcasting Company before being sold to the SABC in 1936.

Hamas Leader to Discuss New Gaza Ceasefire in EgyptThe head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is due in Egypt for discussions on a new Gaza ceasefire. Israel said it is willing to agree to a ceasefire in exchange for hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave. International pressure is mounting for a new truce deal, and the UN is due to vote on a ceasefire on Wednesday.

Harvard University President Resigns Amid Plagiarism Accusations and Anti-Semitism ControversyClaudine Gay, the first black president of Harvard University, has resigned following attacks over plagiarism accusations and her response to anti-Semitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

