Twitch CEO Admits Company is Not Profitable

The CEO of Twitch, Dan Clancy, has admitted that the leader in livestreaming is not profitable. Twitch, owned by Amazon, recently cut 25 percent of its staff leading to concerns that the company may fold in the near future. Competitors like Kick and YouTube Streaming will likely continue operating but they present problems of their own. Now 12 years into operations with over 140 million monthly active users, streaming company Twitch is struggling to turn a profit.

This is according to CEO Dan Clancy, who addressed concerns that the global leader in livestreaming could be shut down by its owner Amazon, on Thursday this week. "Amazon is being extremely supportive of Twitch and a big thing on being sustainable over time is that we don't lose money. And that's a big part of my job because that's going to make sure we're going to be here long term." Earlier this week, Twitch cut 25 percent of its staff, or around 500 employees, in one of the most high-profile tech job slashings so far this year.





