Israel accuses South Africa of vilifying its right to self-defence at ICJ

Dr Tal Becker, a legal expert of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Professor Malcolm Shaw KC of Britain, representing Israel at the ICJ on FridayIsrael has come out swinging in its defence against South Africa’s genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Pretoria of"vilifying and demonising" its right to self-defence against terrorist attacks from Hamas militants.

The legal adviser of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Tal Becker, on Friday morning, kicked off the second day of oral hearings at the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands, in South Africa’s landmark case against Israel for alleged violations of the 1948 Becker, in his fiery opening remarks before the judges of the ICJ—also known as the World Court—accused South Africa of blaming Israel for the killings of its citizens by Hamas as well as delegitimising the State of Israel’s 75 years of existenc





