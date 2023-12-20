Hamas Leader to Discuss New Gaza Ceasefire in Egypt

The head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is due in Egypt for discussions on a new Gaza ceasefire. Israel said it is willing to agree to a ceasefire in exchange for hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave. International pressure is mounting for a new truce deal, and the UN is due to vote on a ceasefire on Wednesday. The head of Hamas was due in Egypt on Wednesday for talks on a fresh ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel said it was willing to agree to another pause in exchange for more hostages.

International pressure is mounting for a new truce that could ramp up aid to the besieged Palestinian territory, with the United Nations due to vote Wednesday on calling for a ceasefire.





