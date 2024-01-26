Former Transport Minister Suspended for Corruption at Prasa

The former transport minister was suspended for corruption at Prasa. The ANC's Dipuo Peters launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court seeking to lift her suspension from Parliament, pending a review of Parliament's decision to censure her. She was suspended for state capture breaches at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) while she was transport minister.

It is being opposed by activist Zackie Achmat and #UniteBehind, who lodged complaints against her following the release of the Zondo Commission's report into state capture. Peters, the deputy minister of small business development, was suspended from all parliamentary debates, sittings, committee meetings, functions, and operations for one term of the parliamentary programme. In "Part A" of her application, which she contends warrants the court's urgent attention, she is seeking an interdict against the Speaker of the National Assembly from implementing the sanction imposed on 28 November 2023, which becomes effective on 30 January 2024





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transport Month Focuses on Car Seat Safety for ChildrenThis article highlights the importance of correct car seat usage for the safety of babies and toddlers. It discusses the regulations and research findings on the effectiveness of safety seats in reducing post-accident hospitalisation. It also provides tips on selecting the right car seat and embracing safety practices for children's well-being during road trips.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Parliament Faces Pressure to Process Legislation Before Term-EndParliament had a busy 2023, as lawmakers were steadfast in getting legislation to the president’s desk before the legislature comes to a close in May. The large number of legislation is seen to be as a result of pressure on lawmakers to implement legislative changes given the approaching general elections – which is predicted to reshape the composition of the legislature.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Parliament Passes Controversial Bills Ahead of National ElectionsThe National Assembly and National Council of Provinces have passed several Bills that only need the President's signature. These Bills cover various topics and have sparked debates. One highly controversial Bill focuses on providing free healthcare to South Africans.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

EFF MPs Face Charges of Contempt of Parliament for Disrupting House SittingEFF MPs are facing charges of contempt of Parliament for disrupting a House sitting in June 2022. Chaos erupts after members of EFF are asked to leave the house during the Presidency Budget Vote Debate Response at Parliament on 10 June 2022.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

ANC's Majority in Parliament at Risk in Upcoming General ElectionIf the ANC's majority drops below 50% in the upcoming general election, Parliament could finally turn into a real forum for in-depth debates on legislation, instead of simply rubberstamping ANC ideas, as it currently does.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Social Media Influencer Accused of Assaulting Former ManagerThe battle lines have been drawn between social media influencer and DJ Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, and her former manager Lerato Malete. The 22-year-old allegedly assaulted her former manager in Mbombela in Mpumalanga last weekend, where the 33-year-old opened a case with the police.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »