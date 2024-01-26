South Africa to Cut Medical Aid Tax Credits for National Health Insurance

The Department of Health has confirmed that medical aid tax credits will be cut in South Africa to fund the National Health Insurance (NHI). The 2024 Budget has been scheduled for 21 February 2024, posing challenges for the finance department due to a budget deficit. Concerns have been raised about the fast-tracking of funding sources for the NHI, potentially costing middle-class households between R4,400 and R14,000 a year.





