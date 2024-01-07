ANC's Majority in Parliament at Risk in Upcoming General Election

The ANC currently has a majority in all provinces except the Western Cape, but it looks as if it will be an uphill battle for it to retain Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. If the ANC's majority drops below 50% in the upcoming general election, Parliament could finally turn into a real forum for in-depth debates on legislation, instead of simply rubberstamping ANC ideas, as it currently does.

This would mean the end of ANC domination in parliamentary committees, which are the 'factory' through which legislation must be passed before it goes to the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces for approval. The committees would become the places where the content of legislation was negotiated and where compromises were made. Opposition parties would therefore have to work hard to ensure that their representatives were present, understood the issues and used the opportunity to influence legislation. The same picture would unfold in provincial legislatures in which the ANC lost its majority





