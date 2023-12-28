Transport Month Focuses on Car Seat Safety for Children

This Transport Month let’s ensure the protection of our youngest travellers on the road by paying close attention to correct car seat usage. Regulation 213 of the National Road Traffic Act 1996 mandates the secure fastening of children under three years old in car seats while travelling while all occupants, including children, must be restrained by a seat belt in a vehicle.

In an article on Car Seats for Children and Road Safety in South Africa, Arrive Alive underscored the importance of safety in cars for babies and toddlers, revealing that research showed correctly installed safety seats can curtail the likelihood of post-accident hospitalisation for children by a remarkable 69%. Ronald Govender, Dis-Chem Baby City’s FMCG executive, said the choice of seat is as important as correct installation in maximising the safety of babies and toddlers. Govender provided parents with some essential tips on selecting the right car seat, exploring the world of car seat accessories, and embracing safety practices that ensure children’s well-being during every road tri





