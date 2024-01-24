Social Media Influencer Accused of Assaulting Former Manager

The battle lines have been drawn between social media influencer and DJ Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, and her former manager Lerato Malete. The 22-year-old allegedly assaulted her former manager in Mbombela in Mpumalanga last weekend, where the 33-year-old opened a case with the police.

While Malete has accused Zuma of being a broke bully who failed to honour a string of gigs last year, the influencer denied being broke and instead accused him of swindling her and pimping her to older men. This week, she took to her Instagram page to reveal that Malete was fired and made damning allegations against him, including that he stole her money. "Why do you keep on saying I'm broke and in debt when you also say I'm planning to buy the latest Mercedes? You exposing my plans for these enemies. Don't tell them more about my success.





