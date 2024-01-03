Parliament Faces Pressure to Process Legislation Before Term-End

Parliament had a busy 2023, as lawmakers were steadfast in getting legislation to the president’s desk before the legislature comes to a close in May.35 bills are currently with the National Assembly (NA) and 23 are with the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The large number of legislation is seen to be as a result of pressure on lawmakers to implement legislative changes given the approaching general elections – which is predicted to reshape the composition of the legislature.

The PMG emphasised that outstanding legislation should not be rushed, regardless of parliament's approaching term-end ."iven that the Sixth Parliament is at its tail-end, there was visible pressure to process and rush through bills currently in the legislative pipeline." Said PMG. "Bills that are not dealt with in a timely manner lapse and need to be revived in the following administration. Notably, the failure of the Executive to submit bills on time for processing by Parliament repeatedly came up during committee meetings." It adde





