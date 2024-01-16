Deadly floods in Durban put pressure on government to declare state of disaster

The deadly floods that caused destruction across Durban over the weekend have added pressure on the government to declare a state of disaster across KwaZulu-Natal. Authorities have said that five people were killed in eThekwini and so far two people are missing, presumed washed away by the floodwaters. The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs said the severe storm system left a trail of destruction in the municipalities of eThekwini, KwaDukuza and Ndwedwe.

On Sunday, emergency services from the police, affected municipalities and private companies continued their search and rescue operations after Saturday night’s storm, which resulted in houses and roads being flooded, landslides and cars being washed awa





