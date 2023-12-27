Flood in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve Leaves Six Dead and 10 Missing

At least six people died and 10 were missing after a flood on Christmas Eve in KwaZulu-Natal. The SA Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning until Wednesday in five of the country’s nine provinces.





