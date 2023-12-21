Spar Group's SAP Project Results in Billions in Lost Profits

Spar Group's SAP project in its KwaZulu-Natal region resulted in significant losses and impacted its operations. The failed implementation cost the retailer R1.8 billion in losses, leading to an 80% decrease in profits for the 2023 financial year. The KZN distribution centre was unable to function properly, forcing Spar to rely on distant distribution centres.





