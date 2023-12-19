ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Criticizes Jacob Zuma's Support for New Party

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says Jacob Zuma’s support for the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party is ‘unprecedented’ and equates to ‘divorcing the ANC’. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has historically backed former party president Jacob Zuma but it has drawn the line after his recent decision to support the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo articulated the Provincial Executive Committee’s view on the matter during a briefing on Monday after Zuma “It is for the first time in the 111 years of the ANC’s existence that a former president and an outstanding leader of the movement announces publicly his decision to vote for another political party. We view this as literally divorcing the ANC… It is a form of gross ill-discipline. “We remain focused as the ANC in KZN and we note comrade Msholozi’s assertion. We want to tell our people that we are still the ANC of 1994, nothing has changed. Every member of the ANC joins the organisation voluntarily and leaves it voluntarily on his or her behest,” he sai





Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming ElectionFormer president Jacob Zuma announces he will not vote or campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the next general election, criticizing his successor and highlighting social problems in South Africa.

