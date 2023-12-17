Important Political Anniversaries Marked

This year, two important political anniversaries were marked. The first, in January, was the 50th anniversary of the Durban strikes. The second, in August, was the 40th anniversary of the founding of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The trade union movement that was built after the Durban strikes and the UDF became important spaces for popular participation in politics and, at their best, popular democracy.

In his speech from the dock in 1962, Nelson Mandela had spoken of a revolutionary democracy understood to be participatory and committed to ensuring that “poverty, want and insecurity shall be no more





Businessman Roger Jardine launches political movement Change Starts NowBusinessman and activist Roger Jardine has officially launched a political movement called Change Starts Now. Jardine sat down with Daily Maverick to outline his thinking and address misconceptions about his candidacy. He is sensitive about being referred to as big business’s preferred presidential candidate and aims to debunk rumors about the funding of his movement.

The Impact of Post-Liberation Political Thought on the 2000s GenerationThe article discusses the impact of post-liberation political thought on the generation born in the 2000s, who have no experiential reference to the political events before and after 1990. It highlights the disfigured image of political liberation figures, particularly Nelson Mandela, presented to this generation through forensic rhetoric.

Political Violence in South Africa: Hopes and Promises ShatteredFergal Keane returns to South Africa to investigate the increasing political violence in a key region, questioning the hopes and promises of a better nation. The assassination of Thembinkosi Lombo, a local councillor from the ANC, raises suspicions of an inside job.

Johannesburg Council Elects Speaker from One-Seat Political PartyThe African Independent Congress’s (AIC) Margaret Arnolds was elected speaker unopposed during a special council meeting. Former speaker Colleen Makhubele was axed from her party for starting a political alliance without approval.

Decline in US Sustainability-Linked Loans Reflects Tense Political EnvironmentThe $1.5 trillion market for sustainability-linked loans, in which borrowing is tied to environmental, social or governance goals, has seen an overall slowdown in volumes this year as both interest rates and fears rise. But nowhere has the decline been as precipitous as in the US, where the number of new sustainability-linked loans is down 80% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That slump reflects the uniquely tense political environment that borrowers in the US have to navigate, according to Jacomijn Vels, the global head of sustainable finance at ING Groep NV, the first bank to arrange a sustainability-linked loan back in 2017. In the US, not only does a borrower have to manage the reputational risk that always comes with an ESG product, but “you also have to manage your reputation toward the

ANC unlikely to win outright majority in next year's electionsAn expert says the ANC will not win with an outright majority next year, and various coalition scenarios will emerge. South Africa’s political parties are going into next year’s elections unsure about what the future holds for them as far as political realignment is concerned. But there are several options on the table. New political alliances could emerge as contestations will be based on opportunism and won on thin margins.

