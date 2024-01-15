Expert Shares Experiences with Heavy Traffic and Commercial Vehicles

Stan is an internationally recognised crash expert with more than 23 years of experience locally and in other countries, and he spent a lot of time on the roads as he was appointed in a variety of cases from Durban to Cape Town and in between.

Below, Bezuidenhout shares his experiences with heavy traffic and having to share the roads with heavy commercial vehicles during the festive season, as well as advice on how we should do it safely! 'To my interest, I specifically noted that heavy commercial vehicles were regularly involved in collisions, seemingly caused a lot of traffic friction, and resulted in as many as hundreds of vehicles becoming 'trapped' behind them, to the frustration of their drivers, and to the point where they act very recklessly to 'solve the problem...





CapeTownEtc » / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tencent and NetEase shares rebound after Beijing softens gaming restrictionsTencent and NetEase shares bounced back after Beijing eased its stance on gaming restrictions, but investors remain cautious about further crackdowns.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Healthy Eating in South Africa: Chef Craig Cormack Shares Secret Fish RecipeChef Craig Cormack from the SALT Road and SALTWaterford in South Africa shares a secret fish recipe to elevate weekday lunch or dinner meals. Families across the country are focusing on healthy eating in 2024, and fish provides a delightful change from traditional festive fare.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

China's Century of Shame: A Journey to Eradicate the PastThe author shares their experiences from three visits to China as part of an exchange programme between the African National Congress and the Chinese Communist Party. They discuss China's narrative of eradicating the social, political, and economic impact of the Century of Shame, which includes the colonial rule and civil war. The journey is marked by economic and political mishaps, such as the 'Great Leap Forward' and the Cultural Revolution.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

X and WeChat: A Comparison of Two Multi-Service PlatformsA comparison of X and WeChat, two prominent multi-service platforms, highlighting their origins, functionalities, and user experiences.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Tips for Becoming a Top TenantJust Property CEO Paul Stevens shares tips on how to become a top tenant and secure the rental property you want.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Chef Khuzilicious: From Small Town to Culinary SuccessKhuzeka “Chef Khuzilicious” Mboyiya shares her journey and love for food, from growing up in a small town to becoming a renowned chef in the culinary industry.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »