Wide-Ranging and Timely Anthology Docuseries on Texas

May only be a three-part anthology docuseries, but in those three parts, it manages to be wide-ranging, timely and vitally important. While the inspiration is Lawrence Wright’s book of the same title, and the focus is the Lone Star State, the template set by Linklater, could be applied to personal/political hybrid storytelling delving into the fractured identities of all 50 states and the artists who call them home.

Before coming to HBO on February 27 and 28 — since Texas represents so much of what 21st-century America is likely to look like moving forward. A red state with blue cities, in which the ideology and voting interests of each demographic are far more complicated than “Democrat” or “Republican,” Texas is fantastic and problematic and fascinating in ways these three stories are only beginning to address. Were it to stand alone, “Hometown Prison” would represent one of the best films of Linklater’s long and varied career, as well as a Rosetta Stone for much of the director’s worldview





THR » / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Nationalist Movement's petition to secede from the US denied by Texas GOPThe Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) faced opposition from the Republican Party of Texas after their petition to include a question about Texas seceding from the United States on the party's 2024 primary ballot was denied. The TNM threatened to sue as they had gathered 100,000 electronic signatures for the petition.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Mexican Immigrant Dies in Texas: Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada GlickYeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick, a Mexican immigrant, died in Luling, Texas. The cause of death is pending investigation.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Texas Governor Signs Bills Expanding Police Power and Hardening Southern BorderTexas Governor Greg Abbott signs SB 3 and SB 4 bills into law, providing funding for additional wall building and expanding police power for immigration enforcement. Critics argue that these measures infringe upon the federal government's constitutional authority to regulate immigration.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Solar Power Helps Texas Grid Pass Arctic Freeze TestRecord amount of solar power helps Texas grid withstand arctic freeze and prevent mass outages.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Appeals Court Blocks Texas Education Agency from Enforcing Law on Rating Sexual References in School MaterialsThe 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools. The court affirmed a lower court’s decision to prevent TEA Commissioner Mike Morath from enforcing the 2023 law.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Texas Governor Seizes Park, Restricts Border Patrol AccessArmy National Guard soldiers remain posted at temporary gates erected at the entrance to a city-owned park along the Rio Grande. The park was seized by order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and closed off to Border Patrol agents unless their entrance into the area is first coordinated with state law enforcement and the Texas Military Department.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »