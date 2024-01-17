Solar Power Helps Texas Grid Pass Arctic Freeze Test

The state grid passed its latest test this week when an arctic freeze blasted Texas and, once the sun rose, a record amount of solar power helped keep the heat on through the season’s coldest days so far. The amount of solar Tuesday was more than three times what was available during the deep freeze of February 2021, when a near failure of the grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas led to mass outages and the deaths of 246 Texans.

Before the sun started shining, another change played a role: The state’s coal and gas plants suffered only about half the amount of outages they had during the last statewide deep freeze in December 2022. That kept Texans’ power on during the peak demand period from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. “It’s a pretty significant data point that phase-two weatherization is working,” Doug Lewin, an energy analyst with Austin-based Stoic Energy Consulting, said of work done since 2021 to keep the state’s traditional power plants operating. “But it’s not like, ‘Great, we’re done. Everything is fin





ExpressNews » / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Neighborhood Turns into Solar Power SystemThe 86 houses in Hunters Point, a residential development in Florida, are equipped with solar panels and batteries, allowing the neighborhood to produce more electricity than it consumes.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Texas Governor Signs Bills Expanding Police Power and Hardening Southern BorderTexas Governor Greg Abbott signs SB 3 and SB 4 bills into law, providing funding for additional wall building and expanding police power for immigration enforcement. Critics argue that these measures infringe upon the federal government's constitutional authority to regulate immigration.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Texas Nationalist Movement's petition to secede from the US denied by Texas GOPThe Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) faced opposition from the Republican Party of Texas after their petition to include a question about Texas seceding from the United States on the party's 2024 primary ballot was denied. The TNM threatened to sue as they had gathered 100,000 electronic signatures for the petition.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Mexican Immigrant Dies in Texas: Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada GlickYeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick, a Mexican immigrant, died in Luling, Texas. The cause of death is pending investigation.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

NRA's longtime head accused of lavish spending and abuse of powerThe head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, is accused of spending lavishly on himself, punishing dissent, and showering allies with perks. The New York attorney general's office argues that LaPierre operated the NRA as his own kingdom for decades. LaPierre, who has led the organization since 1991, is facing a civil trial that will scrutinize his leadership and spending at the nonprofit.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

2024: A Year of Abundance, Power, and Hard Work2024 is marked by abundance, power, success, but also hard work. This year, you have the potential to manifest something you’ve always wanted, but that doesn’t mean it won’t require plenty of discipline in order to bring your vision into fruition.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »