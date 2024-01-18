Appeals Court Blocks Texas Education Agency from Enforcing Law on Rating Sexual References in School Materials

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Texas Education Agency from enforcing a state law requiring booksellers to rate the explicitness and relevance of sexual references in materials they sell to schools. The court affirmed a lower court’s decision to prevent TEA Commissioner Mike Morath from enforcing the 2023 law.





KUT » / 🏆 77. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Nationalist Movement's petition to secede from the US denied by Texas GOPThe Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) faced opposition from the Republican Party of Texas after their petition to include a question about Texas seceding from the United States on the party's 2024 primary ballot was denied. The TNM threatened to sue as they had gathered 100,000 electronic signatures for the petition.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from BallotFormer President Donald Trump appeals a ruling by Maine's secretary of state and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Texas Governor Signs Bills Expanding Police Power and Hardening Southern BorderTexas Governor Greg Abbott signs SB 3 and SB 4 bills into law, providing funding for additional wall building and expanding police power for immigration enforcement. Critics argue that these measures infringe upon the federal government's constitutional authority to regulate immigration.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Mexican Immigrant Dies in Texas: Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada GlickYeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick, a Mexican immigrant, died in Luling, Texas. The cause of death is pending investigation.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Solar Power Helps Texas Grid Pass Arctic Freeze TestRecord amount of solar power helps Texas grid withstand arctic freeze and prevent mass outages.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Young Americans Choose Texas and West Virginia for RelocationA study reveals that young Americans, particularly Gen Z adults, are moving more than older generations and are opting for states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own households. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always a great source of information.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »