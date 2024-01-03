Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from Ballot

Trump appealed a ruling by Maine's Democratic secretary of state barring him from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency in a related Colorado case.





nbcchicago » / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.