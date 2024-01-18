2024 NBA Draft lacks clear No. 1 prospect

One of the themes of the 2024 NBA Draft is that nobody stands out as a clear No. 1 prospect. In fact, the top of this draft is the worst there’s been in a while. The uncertainty surrounding the first overall pick rivals the 2013 NBA Draft when the Cleveland Cavaliers made Anthony Bennett the first player selected. That’s not something that excites any team as struggling franchises are always hoping to hit big on draft night.

However, even though nobody stands out as the top player in the class, there will likely be a few new stars to emerge from this group. One of the players with a real shot is USC guard Isaiah Collier. This season, Collier is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game on 50.6% shooting from the floor. Collier is also going to the free throw line for 5.4 attempts per game. Interestingly enough, only two other players in Sports Reference’s database have averaged at least 15.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.0 free throws per game, while also shooting at least 50.0 percent from the floor, in their freshmen season





