Mexican Immigrant Dies in Texas: Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick

Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick, a Mexican immigrant, died on July 10, 2022, in Luling, Texas. The cause of death is pending investigation. Yeniifer arrived in central Texas with her family in 1998 and settled in a cramped house near the oil fields. She had fond memories of her great-grandmother and the life she left behind in Mexico. The town of Luling is known for its oil production, and the smell of sulfur in the air is referred to as 'the Luling effect.'





NewYorker » / 🏆 90. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Children’s Hospital sues Texas Office of the Attorney General over patient informationSeattle Children’s Hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Office of the Attorney General to prevent the release of patient information. The hospital received a subpoena demanding patient records of Texas residents who have received transition-related care.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Young Americans Choose Texas and West Virginia for RelocationA study reveals that young Americans, particularly Gen Z adults, are moving more than older generations and are opting for states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own households. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always a great source of information.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Groups file lawsuit to stop new Texas law on illegal border crossingsTwo groups have filed a lawsuit to stop a new Texas law that would make illegally crossing the border a state crime. The law, which violates the U.S. Constitution, is scheduled to take effect on March 5.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Texas Supreme Court Pauses Lower Court's Ruling Allowing Pregnant Woman to Get AbortionA Texas judge gave Kate Cox permission to receive an abortion, but the state's highest court put that decision on hold. Her case is now in limbo while the Texas Supreme Court considers it.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Abortion Order in TexasThe Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order that would have permitted a pregnant Dallas woman, whose fetus has lethal abnormality, to get an abortion. The court did not rule on the merits of the case but will decide on the temporary restraining order at a later date.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Mexico Clears Migrant Encampment as U.S. Officials Seek Border MeasuresMexican officials moved to clear a migrant encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande river Wednesday as U.S. officials met with Mexico's president to press for measures to limit a surge of migrants reaching the U.S. southwestern border.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »