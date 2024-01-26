Criminals Exploit Mobile Payment Apps to Drain Bank Accounts

If you use mobile payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App, you need to be concerned about a scheme used by criminals to drain money from your bank account. Unauthorized users are able to get access to an unlocked device and use it to make purchases with the mobile payment apps by using financial data from them to open new accounts. This has led Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr.

to send letters characterized by as 'scathing' to the CEOs of the three aforementioned mobile payment app firms demanding that the companies take immediate action to protect consumers. With some users of these apps experiencing financial hardship after using the peer-to-peer mobile payment apps, Bragg Jr. said, 'No longer is the smartphone itself the most lucrative target for scammers and robbers—it's the financial apps contained within. Thousands or even tens of thousands can be drained from financial accounts in a matter of seconds with just a few taps. Without additional protections, customers' financial and physical safety is being put at risk.' Bragg Jr





PhoneArena » / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tether Becomes Key Tool for Criminals and Money Launderers, Says United NationsTether has fast become the platform of choice for money laundering and fraud operations across East and Southeast Asia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) warned in a report on organized crime and illicit banking in the region.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Southeast Asia poised for digital payments revolution, says PwCThanks to an acceleration in digital transformation during the pandemic, the region is poised for a digital payments revolution, said PwC. Widespread mobile ownership, together with rapid digitalization after the pandemic, helped spur the expansion of digital financial services in Southeast Asia, said PwC.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

OpenAI's GPT Feature Allows Users to Train AI Chatbots on Their WritingOpenAI's GPT feature, announced by CEO Sam Altman, allows users to train AI chatbots on their writing. The feature was introduced at OpenAI's first developer day and is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

Social Media Giants Earned $11 Billion in Advertising Revenue from U.S. Users Under 18 Last YearResearchers reveal that social media giants made nearly $11 billion in advertising revenue from U.S.-based users younger than 18 last year. Concerns about youth mental health and the need for legislation to curtail harmful social media practices are growing.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Looking for a Mint alternative? Here are some optionsIntuit will shut down Mint, a personal finance app, on March 24, 2024. This article explores alternative options for Mint users.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

BET99: A Reliable Sportsbook with Exclusive BonusesGetting started with BET99 is a straightforward process for experienced bettors and newcomers. BET99 offers exclusive welcome bonuses for new users and provides registered sports bettors with ongoing daily bonuses and same game parlay boosts. Recent partnerships with Auston Matthews, Georges St-Pierre, and the NHL show that BET99 is committed to entertaining its Canadian players.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »