University of California Regents Reject Plan to Hire Immigrant Students Without Legal Work Authorization

University of California regents declined Thursday to move forward on a bold plan to hire immigrant students who lack legal work authorization, crushing the hopes of thousands of young people seeking to escape precarious futures without adequate access to jobs and research opportunities. UC President Michael V.

Drake told regents he would not recommend a proposed plan to challenge federal law barring employment of those without legal status because the potential consequences were too risky to UC students, families and staff. UC students could be subject to deportation, employees could risk civil and criminal prosecution if they knowingly participate in hiring practices deemed impermissible under federal law, and the university could lose federal contracts and grants, he said. A novel theory developed by UCLA legal scholars asserted that the 1986 federal law in question does not apply to states — or state entities such as UC — because the statute's language does not explicitly mention the





latimes » / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Faculty Association Holds Strikes Against California State UniversityThe California Faculty Association (CFA) held a series of strikes against the California State University (CSU) in December, demanding pay raises, improved benefits, and reforms in campus policies.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

California Hit by Historic Storms, Prompting State of EmergencyFast-moving storms have inundated portions of Ventura, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties, flooding neighborhoods, spurring water rescues, triggering evacuations, and stunning experts with their strength and magnitude.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

University of Utah Discontinues 'Diversity Questions or Statements' in HiringThe University of Utah will remove 'diversity questions or statements' from its hiring process for new faculty and staff. This decision follows criticism from Governor Spencer Cox and pressure from state lawmakers.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Harvard University President Resigns Amid ControversyClaudine Gay resigns as president of Harvard University after six months due to campus unrest and controversy.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Reach New Contract AgreementThe nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., have reached a new contract agreement after a strike. The contract, which was approved by 88% of union members, will be in effect until January 30, 2026. The nurses are expected to return to work by January 1, 2024.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Legal Marijuana in California Raises Safety Concerns for ChildrenCalifornians love their legal marijuana, but medical experts and a concerned parent warn that it may not be safe for children. Accidental ingestion of marijuana can have serious consequences, and experts argue that marijuana is addictive despite popular belief.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »