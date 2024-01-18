San Diego's Streets Drop in Quality, Demanding More Funding for Road Repair

A comprehensive new survey shows San Diego's streets have dropped sharply in quality since a similar survey in 2016, and they now rank well below streets in comparable cities such as San Francisco, San Jose and Phoenix. The new survey drops the overall pavement rating for San Diego's streets from a score of 71, which placed them near the bottom of the 'satisfactory' category, to the middle of the 'fair' category with an updated score of 63.

But many local streets, especially larger streets that carry more vehicles, are rated much lower. More than one third of the city's 2,800-mile network of streets is rated either poor, very poor, serious or failed. City officials say San Diego's lower rating, which is based on a survey conducted by lasers last spring and summer, is a call to action that demands significantly more funding for road repair. They are proposing a plan to more than quadruple annual spending on road repair for the next eight years so the city's rating can rise back to 70, which is considered the industry standar





sdut » / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Negotiations for San Diego's Sports Arena Remake Move ForwardThe Midway Rising development team has entered the second leg of negotiations with the city for the remake of San Diego's sports arena property. The city has published a notice of preparation, initiating the environmental review process and paving the way for finalizing ground lease terms. The project refinements made by the development team over the past year are also revealed.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San Diego Proposes Mobility Master Plan to Prioritize Bicycle Lanes and Transit RoutesThe City Council is set to approve a proposed mobility master plan that aims to prioritize new bicycle lanes, sidewalk projects, and additional transit routes in San Diego. The plan targets 135 projects in urban and low-income neighborhoods, focusing on areas where walking, biking, and mass transit are common modes of transportation. The projects include installing new stoplights, replacing car lanes with bike lanes, and adding curb bulb-outs to enhance pedestrian safety. The plan also includes mobility programs like transit discounts, car sharing, and bike sharing.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San Diego Mayor Proposes Changes to Surveillance Technology RegulationsSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is pushing for substantial changes to how the city regulates the use of surveillance technology by the police department and other city agencies. The proposed amendments aim to streamline the process of identifying and approving surveillance technologies.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego County Credit Union Collects $18 Million in Overdraft FeesSan Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) collected $18 million in overdraft fees last year, while CEO Teresa Campbell's compensation increased seven-fold to nearly $12 million dollars. Credit unions in California collected over $250 million in overdraft fees, raising concerns about their community-oriented image.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Galeon Introduces New Models with Drop-Down Balconies and 'Transformer' FurnitureGaleon has released three new models, including the 440 Fly, featuring drop-down balconies and 'transformer' furniture, to maximize living space. The 440 Fly is one of the two new Galeon Fly models introduced in 2023. The brand gained popularity in the yachting world with the release of the 500 Fly, which pioneered the 'beach mode' and other transformer-style features. The drop-down sides have been incorporated into other flybridge models as well. The 'wings' are present in selected models from Galeon's other ranges.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco Leads Development of Pill to Reduce Transmission of Sexually Transmitted DiseasesSan Francisco medical officials and researchers are at the forefront of the development of a pill that aims to reduce the transmission of three prominent sexually transmitted diseases. Doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis, otherwise known as Doxy-PEP, is an antibiotic that can reduce the risk of transmitting chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis if taken up to three days after having unprotected sex. It’s primarily for use in men who have sex with men and transgender women.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »