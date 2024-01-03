San Diego Mayor Proposes Changes to Surveillance Technology Regulations

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is pushing for substantial changes to how the city regulates the use of surveillance technology by the police department and other city agencies. KPBS obtained a draft copy of the proposed amendments, which Gloria’s office sent to City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera earlier this week. The amendments aim to streamline the process of identifying and approving surveillance technologies, as currently only a few items have been fully approved.

Gloria argues that many of the technologies on the list are benign and do not require intensive vetting. The proposed amendments seek to address this issue and expedite the adoption of advanced technology by city departments





KPBSnews » / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Proposes Mobility Master Plan to Prioritize Bicycle Lanes and Transit RoutesThe City Council is set to approve a proposed mobility master plan that aims to prioritize new bicycle lanes, sidewalk projects, and additional transit routes in San Diego. The plan targets 135 projects in urban and low-income neighborhoods, focusing on areas where walking, biking, and mass transit are common modes of transportation. The projects include installing new stoplights, replacing car lanes with bike lanes, and adding curb bulb-outs to enhance pedestrian safety. The plan also includes mobility programs like transit discounts, car sharing, and bike sharing.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Negotiations for San Diego's Sports Arena Remake Move ForwardThe Midway Rising development team has entered the second leg of negotiations with the city for the remake of San Diego's sports arena property. The city has published a notice of preparation, initiating the environmental review process and paving the way for finalizing ground lease terms. The project refinements made by the development team over the past year are also revealed.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

D.C. Mayor's Administration's Implementation of Food Assistance Benefits Increase Remains UncertainWhether D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration will implement a council budget directive to increase food assistance benefits by nearly remains an open question heading into the new year, despite assertions from lawmakers and advocacy groups that failing to do so would violate city law.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope 2023 Takes Over San FranciscoCircus Bella's latest venture, Kaleidoscope 2023, has taken over the Crossing at East Cut in San Francisco. The 90-minute show features incredible circus performances and runs until Dec. 31.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte Charged with DWISan Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte, who replaced a council member involved in a DWI incident, has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte was arrested after driving erratically and exhibiting signs of intoxication. He admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco's Reputation Blamed for Giants' Failure to Sign OhtaniSan Francisco's reputation is being blamed for the Giants' failure to sign Shohei Ohtani. Buster Posey revealed that Ohtani's representatives had reservations about the state of the city. This is not the first time San Francisco has been the scapegoat.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »