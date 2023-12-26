San Diego Proposes Mobility Master Plan to Prioritize Bicycle Lanes and Transit Routes

Prioritizing which new bicycle lanes, sidewalk projects and additional transit routes San Diego needs most is the primary goal of a proposed mobility master plan the City Council is slated to approve this spring. A first draft of the plan released this fall targets 135 projects located mostly in urban and low-income neighborhoods where people are more likely to commute by walking, biking or mass transit.

The projects include installing new stoplights in Barrio Logan to boost pedestrian safety, replacing car lanes with bike lanes on Market Street east of downtown and adding curb bulb-outs at Congress and Twiggs streets in Old Town to slow down vehicles. Other projects on the list are more ambitious, such as a proposal to relocate buildings and street medians on College Avenue near San Diego State University to boost safety with new bike lanes and vehicle turning lanes. In addition to such infrastructure projects, the proposed plan includes mobility programs the city could prioritize, such as transit discounts, car sharing, carpooling, neighborhood shuttles and bike sharin





