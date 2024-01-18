Democrats Freak Out as Trump Wins Iowa

Happy Wednesday, everybody. Uh. So as you know, Trump won big in Iowa, which means it's time for Democrats to freak out. Of course, it's always time for Dems to freak out unless you bring up the border, the economy, crime, or Biden getting lost in his yard and then there's nothing to see here, folks. But Trump really seems to bring out their inner Kathy Griffin. Hell, even Joy Reid bought a Donald Trump wig, it's true.

But the closer he gets to the White House, the closer they get to committing hari-kari with a pair of dull knitting needles. They see Trump in their brain seize up like Obama's appetite when he watches a dog show, he eats dogs. SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH TO USE DATA FROM TRUMP'S PHONE IN ELECTION INTERFERENCE TRIAL: COURT FILING So what's really going on? What are they planning next? Well, it's to push the idea that Trump will stage a totalitarian takeover and NBC helped plant this seed with this headline: 'Fears grow that Trump will use the military in 'dictatorial ways' if he returns to the White House.' Sounds pretty scary, right? But that's the setu





