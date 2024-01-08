San Francisco Leads Development of Pill to Reduce Transmission of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

San Francisco medical officials and researchers are at the forefront of the development of a pill that aims to reduce the transmission of three prominent sexually transmitted diseases. Doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis, otherwise known as Doxy-PEP, is an antibiotic that can reduce the risk of transmitting chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis if taken up to three days after having unprotected sex. It’s primarily for use in men who have sex with men and transgender women.

“San Francisco as a city was definitely an early adopter of Doxy-PEP,” said Dr. Oliver Bacon, the medical director of the San Francisco City Clinic with the Department of Public Health. The City, a decadeslong global leader in HIV/AIDS treatment finalized its guidelines on the drug in October 2022, and health providers began prescribing it a month later. Around 800 patients received the treatment in its first seven months, Bacon said. Although San Francisco and the treatment are on the cutting edge of preventing sexually transmitted infections, Doxy-PEP is not a new concept. Dr





sfexaminer » / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Artist Explores Black History in 'we were here' ExhibitionSan Francisco artist Tanea Lunsford Lynx examines the presence of Black Americans in the city during the late 1800s and early 1900s in her exhibition 'we were here.' The exhibition focuses on their experience during the 1906 earthquake and aims to reclaim the overlooked Black history of San Francisco.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

ATM Thefts on the Rise in San Francisco's Mission DistrictThieves have stolen or attempted to steal 16 ATMs in San Francisco this year, with eight of them in the Mission District. Business owners report at least five additional incidents that were not included in the police crime data. ATM crime is becoming a growing concern in the area.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco's Housing Policy Faces Complications with State ScrutinySan Francisco's Board of Supervisors passed reforms intended to kickstart housing production, but the state's Department of Housing and Community Development has raised concerns and provided input on the legislation. Some supervisors question if the city will need pre-approval from California and if the state will become the central planning agency for all cities.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco Store Owner Forced to Close Due to Rent IncreaseYaeko Yamashita, the owner of Laku store in San Francisco, has decided to close her business due to a rent increase and her age.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco's Reputation Blamed for Giants' Failure to Sign OhtaniSan Francisco's reputation is being blamed for the Giants' failure to sign Shohei Ohtani. Buster Posey revealed that Ohtani's representatives had reservations about the state of the city. This is not the first time San Francisco has been the scapegoat.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope 2023 Takes Over San FranciscoCircus Bella's latest venture, Kaleidoscope 2023, has taken over the Crossing at East Cut in San Francisco. The 90-minute show features incredible circus performances and runs until Dec. 31.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »