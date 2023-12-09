San Francisco's Housing Policy Faces Complications with State Scrutiny

Reworking housing policy in San Francisco has always been an excruciating task, and some city legislators fear it may have just gotten even more complicated. The San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed reforms earlier this week intended to kickstart housing production with scrutiny from the state.

In what local lawmakers say is an unprecedented development, the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development weighed in on San Francisco’s housing legislation at every twist and turn prior to the board’s vote Tuesday. Supervisors questioned whether The City will functionally need pre-approval from California before adopting housing legislation — and if so, whether the state intends to essentially serve as the central planning agency for every city in the state. “Are they now the super planning agency for California? I’m not sure, but that is clearly the implication of their letter,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose efforts to try to protect historic buildings were explicitly called out in a pre-vote letter from HCD prior to Tuesday’s vot





sfexaminer » / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diplomats and World Leaders Discuss Policy at APEC Summit in San FranciscoThe APEC University Leaders Forum in San Francisco brought together university presidents, professors, researchers, and politicians to discuss the importance of investing in tomorrow's biodiversity. Topics such as biodiversity, climate change, water, and food security were discussed during the day of speeches and panel discussions.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Seattle Residents Vote to Raise Housing Costs to Lower Housing CostsSeattle residents have voted to increase the cost of housing in order to lower housing costs. The Seattle Housing Levy, a $1 billion program, aims to construct affordable housing but also raises property taxes.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Yellen Holds Talks with Chinese Counterpart in San FranciscoTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the United States has no desire to break economic ties with China.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Mysterious Device Intrigues San Francisco CopIf you’re willing to clip the Ai Pin to your chest, you can talk, gesture, and tap to take photos or summon a powerful virtual assistant.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco attempts to clear homeless from areas near APEC Summit, straining shelter systemSan Francisco has been stepping up efforts to put its best face forward for APEC, including the clearing out of homeless encampments in the neighborhoods surrounding the conference.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

San Francisco commuters prepare for major traffic disruptions as APEC summit loomsAs the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference draws near, Bay Area commuters will soon be dealing with significant disruption to their daily routines.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »