San Francisco Artist Explores Black History in 'we were here' Exhibition

San Francisco artist Tanea Lunsford Lynx explores the presence of Black Americans in the city during the late 1800s and early 1900s in her exhibition 'we were here.' The exhibition, which includes photographs, audio recordings, poetry, and transcripts, focuses on their experience during the 1906 earthquake. Lynx aims to reclaim the overlooked Black history of San Francisco and deepen people's understanding of the history of blackness in the city.





La cumbre de APEC en San Francisco atraerá protestas de más de 100 grupos distintos

Protesters will demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war as APEC comes to San Francisco

The 'most iconic' mansion in San Francisco just got a price cut

San Francisco braces for protesters as APEC summit set to kick off

Protesters take to the streets in San Francisco as APEC summit kicks off

San Francisco Slammed for 'Band-Aid' Clean-up Ahead of APEC

