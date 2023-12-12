Advocate Works to Improve Accessibility in Stadiums and Arenas

The Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act is now 33 years old, but one man is making it his life’s work to make sure stadiums and arenas meet the intended expectations and equity. Conrad Reynoldson, who has been in a motorized wheelchair since age 10, founded the Washington Civil and Disability Advocate nonprofit law firm in 2017 to address accessibility needs in public places.

He has worked with the University of Washington to improve accessibility in areas such as seating, concession stands, and parking. Reynoldson also advocates for fair pricing of accessible seating





