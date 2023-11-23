Airlines Introduce New Technology and Strategies to Improve Efficiency

Airlines are introducing new technology and strategies to turn planes around faster as they look for ways to save on costs. American Airlines is working to more efficiently assign gates to avoid parking delays and cut taxiing time. A few moments could be the difference between making and missing a connection for passengers — and could avoid delays that ripple across the schedule for airlines. Saved time could even lead to big savings for carriers as they scramble to get a handle on costs.

Major airlines are rolling out strategies that executives say could translate to lower costs and more efficient operations, even if the time savings on paper look negligible. That stranded thousands of passengers at the end of 2022. Many of the improvements are being made behind the scenes. Last year started using new technology to assign flight gates at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the world's second-busiest airport and American's biggest hub, where it operates out of 135 regional and mainline gates





NBCPhiladelphia » / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah Jazz introduce new starting lineup with two new starters; Walker Kessler out with elbow sprainWalker Kessler is expected to be out of commission for about two weeks while he deals with an elbow sprain, the Jazz announced Wednesday.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Close Calls: Southwest Airlines Flight and Mesa Airlines Jet Avoid CollisionsAnna Giaritelli joined the Washington Examiner in 2015 and focuses on homeland security, immigration, and border issues. Anna has traveled to the border on more than 40 occasions since 2018 and has covered human smuggling, the evolution of the war on drugs, domestic terrorism, and migration trends. She is currently based in Austin, Texas.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Aston Martin And Lotus Introduce New Bikes, Latter Costs More Than A Ford MaverickThe Lotus Type 136 e-bike costs $26,347 at current exchange rates and that's more than some cars

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Photos: Chicago Sky introduce new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky introduced new coach Teresa Weatherspoon on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Wintrust Arena.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago Sky introduce Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as new coachChicago Sky introduce Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as new coach

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

49ers great Ronnie Lott, music star Sheila E. introduce new music program“Music gave the Bay Area its soul,” Sheila E. says. “We’ve been through hard times before, and music is the one tool that brings people together to imagine a different futur…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »