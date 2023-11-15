Baseball Fans Advocate for Oakland A's to Stay in Oakland

They arrived at the hotel lobby 7 a.m. Tuesday, plopped in front of the doors by the check-in desk, ready to spread their message to every Major League Baseball owner.

There they were: Jared Isham, 41, Gabriel Cullen, 42, Jorge Leon, 38, all sitting in the lobby, wearing their green T-shirts with STAY written across the front andThey couldn’t always differentiate the MLB owners from insurance salesmen, but they wanted to let everyone know they believe theThey were passing out a few personalized boxes to owners with a DVD, USB drive, T-shirts, Oakland caps, and bumper stickers identifying the reasons the A’s needed to stay in Oakland instead of moving to Las Vegas, only for hotel security to inform them that soliciting is prohibited at the hotel. Still, before they were shut down, Leon was able to slip a T-shirt to San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer, who sheepishly stuffed it into his brief case, and told him, “I’m just glad you’re baseball fans.

