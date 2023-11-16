Advocate for Safe Streets Killed in Traffic Collision

Shinn is a member of Families for Safe Streets San Diego, a group of families that have lost loved ones to traffic collisions or have survived serious crashes themselves. He lives in Downtown. On July 20, 2021, my wife Laura was cycling to work in broad daylight in a bike lane on Pershing Drive in Balboa Park. A driver going 50 miles an hour drove into the unprotected bike lane and killed her. Her helmet, bright clothes, flashing lights and reflective panniers did not protect her.

Laura Shinn was an architect, urban planner, cyclist, teacher, hiker, inline skater and a strong advocate for sustainability, livable communities and complete, safe streets. She promoted her beliefs in her work, all her volunteer activities and her actions. She was also my life. We had been together for 40 years, since college. We were joined at the hip and did everything together. Losing her was like losing half of my body and soul. My grief is worsened every time I hear an uninformed comment about road safety in our communit

