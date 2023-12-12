Shohei Ohtani defers most of his salary in new $700-million contract with Dodgers

For years, the baseball world speculated that money wasn’t Shohei Ohtani’s top priority. Now, there is no doubt. Under his new 10-year, $700-million contract with the Dodgers, the two-way star will defer all but $2 million of his annual salary until after the deal is completed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly. The Athletic first reported the news Monday.

The extremely unusual structure — in which Ohtani will receive $68 million payments annually from 2034 to 2043, without interest, following the completion of the 10-year pact — was Ohtani’s idea, the person said, encouraged by the two-time MVP in the hopes of attracting more star players to join him in Los Angeles over the next decade. As for the $700-million price tag? Its true value will be more in the $460-million range, when calculating by present day value (since money in the future, because of inflation, isn’t as valuable as money now). For luxury tax purposes, Ohtani’s salary will count only as $46 million on the team’s payrol





