Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope 2023 Takes Over San Francisco

Amid the metal and glass of downtown San Francisco’s officescape, Circus Bella’s tent exudes color and hope. Underneath the Italian canvas and on the center stage, performers display impossible feats. Contortionist Elise Hing bends the mind. Running now through Dec. 31 — with no shows Dec. 24 and 25 — Circus Bella’s Kaleidoscope 2023 has taken over the Crossing at East Cut.

The 90-minute show (with a 15-minute intermission) comes from the mind of San Francisco’s Abigail Munn, the executive director, co-founder, and ringmaster of Circus Bella. “Up until now, we do free shows in parks and open spaces around the Bay Area,” Munn said. Kaleidoscope is Circus Bella’s latest venture — “Three weeks of incredible circus for the city of San Francisco,” she said. The concept dates back to 2018, when Circus Bella pitched a tent on Treasure Island. “But we needed to find a new venue,” Munn said. Then, the pandemic hit and everything shut dow





