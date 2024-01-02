HEAD TOPICS

Circus Bella's Kaleidoscope 2023 Takes Over San Francisco

  • 📰 sfexaminer
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 48 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 40%
  • Publisher: 63%

Circus Bella's latest venture, Kaleidoscope 2023, has taken over the Crossing at East Cut in San Francisco. The 90-minute show features incredible circus performances and runs until Dec. 31.

Circus Bella, Kaleidoscope 2023, San Francisco, Circus, Performances

Amid the metal and glass of downtown San Francisco’s officescape, Circus Bella’s tent exudes color and hope. Underneath the Italian canvas and on the center stage, performers display impossible feats. Contortionist Elise Hing bends the mind. Running now through Dec. 31 — with no shows Dec. 24 and 25 — Circus Bella’s Kaleidoscope 2023 has taken over the Crossing at East Cut.

The 90-minute show (with a 15-minute intermission) comes from the mind of San Francisco’s Abigail Munn, the executive director, co-founder, and ringmaster of Circus Bella. “Up until now, we do free shows in parks and open spaces around the Bay Area,” Munn said. Kaleidoscope is Circus Bella’s latest venture — “Three weeks of incredible circus for the city of San Francisco,” she said. The concept dates back to 2018, when Circus Bella pitched a tent on Treasure Island. “But we needed to find a new venue,” Munn said. Then, the pandemic hit and everything shut dow

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.