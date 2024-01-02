Woman who persuaded boyfriend to kill her mother released from prison

Blanchard, now 32, sparked national tabloid interest when reports first emerged of her mother's death in 2015, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.

Blanchard was released early in the day from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, said Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections. Blanchard was granted parole after serving 85% of her original sentence, Pojmann said. Blanchard’s case sparked national tabloid interest after reports emerged that her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was slain in 2015, had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyIt turned out that Gypsy Blanchard, now 32, was perfectly healthy, not developmentally delayed as her friends had always believe





