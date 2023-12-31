Woman's Visit to Ex-Boyfriend for More Adventure

In this week’s story, a woman visits an ex-boyfriend who promises to be more sexually adventurous: 27, single, Utah. Wake up, get dressed, and drive to my friend’s farm to milk the goats. I live in rural Utah. When my job went remote during the pandemic, I moved here to have a more free-spirited, outdoorsy lifestyle. I work in environmental sciences, and I make my own hours. Home. I text my friends about the dinner party I’m hosting on my front porch this evening.

I get a text from Ryan, my ex, who wants to meet up this week. I don’t respond immediately. Our relationship was great, but our sex was repetitive and boring. I expressed interest in trying new things, but he never agreed. We broke up two months ago but are still in touch and pretty friendly. I do respond to texts from my other “boyfriends.” I have, right now, three friends with benefits. All of them know that I’m sleeping with other people and are remarkably chill about it. As of now, I can’t see myself living a monogamous lifestyle unless I meet someone I want to be with foreve





TheCut » / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman on U.S. Supreme Court, Dies at 93Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, has passed away at the age of 93. She was a trailblazer in Arizona politics and later became a world ambassador for the U.S. judicial system.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Woman Shares Beautiful and Unusual Domestic Situation on RedditA woman shares her beautiful and unusual domestic situation on Reddit. She is best friends with a man named Adam, who is now married to John. They have all been close friends for a long time.

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Woman Charged After Miscarriage Sparks National Debate Over Pregnancy RightsA Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse, igniting a national discussion on the rights of pregnant women following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Woman claims mother with dementia scammed into financing solar panelsA woman believes her 86-year-old mother with dementia was the victim of a scam after signing up for a loan to finance $60,000 worth of solar panels, as the Biden administration faces questions from Congress about its support for the industry.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Texas Supreme Court Pauses Lower Court's Ruling Allowing Pregnant Woman to Get AbortionA Texas judge gave Kate Cox permission to receive an abortion, but the state's highest court put that decision on hold. Her case is now in limbo while the Texas Supreme Court considers it.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

The Hunt for the Perfect Butter OrnamentA woman's quest to find the perfect butter ornament is documented on Instagram, highlighting the underappreciated role of butter in the holiday season.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »